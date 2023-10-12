A map from the hit show 'Welcome to Wrexham' has gone viral after fans spotted come very strange placements.

It is meant to show where teams are based in across Wales and England, but it won't take too long to notice that there are a few notable blunders.

The six-time Emmy Award nominated show, based on Wrexham AFC and the north Wales city, gave a behind-the-scenes look access as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club.

The latest installment shows the co-owners' efforts to get their side promoted as Wrexham made their long-awaited return to the Football League.

Wrexham are in more-or-less the correct place, although the club's crest takes up most of North Wales and even dips into mid-Wales.

But on closer inspection, the Red Dragons are joined by Everton, who are placed in Gwynedd despite being based in Liverpool, as well as Rochdale and Shrewsbury.

South Wales isn't much better as Newport County are placed in the Vale of Glamorgan, whereas arch rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City have been put in Devon.

Other suspect examples include London-based Queen's Park Rangers, Stoke City and Birmingham City all being placed along the Wales-England border.

The map has got many people on X, formally Twitter, talking including some of the clubs that are included.

Brentford FC posted on the social media site: "We're just a bus stop in Hexham" in reference to the map showing the west-London club being put just south of Scotland.

There are also some notable omissions from the map altogether. Twenty-time Premier League champions Manchester United didn't make the cut.

Arsenal are the only team in London in the right place, with clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham, Fulham and Crystal Palace all being left out.

After a 15-year absence, Wrexham were promoted back to the professional league last season - being crown National League champions in the process.

The Hollywood takeover brought much attention and drama to the club but the series gained the Red Dragons millions of admirers across the world.

