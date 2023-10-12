Wales head coach Warren Gatland has announced the team facing Argentina on Saturday.

After a 43 - 19 victory over Georgia on Saturday, Wales enter the knockout stages of the World Cup undefeated.

However, the tournament has taken its toll on the squad, with Taulupe Faletau ruled out with a broken arm.

The full team is as follows:

15. Liam Williams 14. Louis Rees Zammit 13. George North12. Nick Tompkins 11. Josh Adams10. Dan Biggar 9. Gareth Davies 1. Gareth Thomas 2. Ryan Elias3. Tomas Francis 4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard 6. Jac Morgan 7. Tommy Reffell 8. Aaron Wainwright

Wales will face Argentina in the Stade Velodrome in Marseille Credit: PA Images

Wales have lost just once in their last six games against Argentina, having won four and drawn once.

Most recently, Wales won 20-13 at the Principality Stadium last November under the guidance of Wayne Pivac.

The two teams will meet for the knockout games at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00pm. You can watch the game live on ITV 1.

Updates to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…