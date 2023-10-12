They came in their thousands to watch Wales take on Gibraltar at the Stoke Cae Ras in Wrexham.

This was the first time the national men's team had been in the city since 2019 and although this may have been down on paper as a friendly, it meant more than that in the hearts and minds of North Walian supporters.

Many lining the streets of Mold Road in their red, yellow and green bucket hats had travelled from as far as Ynys Mon but a trip down the A55 to Wrexham was easier than a 350-mile round trip to the capital and back.

It's the first time the national team have played in Wrexham since 2019.

One grandfather said: "It's absolutely brilliant, especially for the people of North Wales and for my grandson to come here for his first game.

"It's a 4 or 5 hour journey down to Cardiff but here you're within shouting distance because we're from Anglesey."

Just before 6 o'clock, the new floodlights at the stadium were switched on and it was standing room only at the famous Turf pub which adjoins the world's oldest stadium.

Inside, fans from north, south and even the United States drank and sang together.

10,000 fans watched Wales play in the STōK Cae Ras in Wrexham

One Wrexham fan said "it's about time" Wales played at Cae Ras. She added "It's all down in the south, nothing against the south but we need more in the north."

Last night members from The Red Wall all came together to support Rob Page's men. They were joined by a new generation of girls and boys who were seeing their national team for the first time - and what a match they saw.

The build-up began with Dafydd Iwan singing 'Yma O Hyd' before the cheers came up to welcome the team onto the pitch - joined by local mascots.

Nathan Broadhead's 35th minute goal put Wales 4-0 ahead of Los Llanis. Credit: PA Images

Also spotted in the terraces was former professional footballer and Wrexham-born Robbie Savage. He was there to watch his son Charlie who received his first senior call up.

Wales came through to win 4-0 in front of a crowd of just over 10,000. The result was what a Hollywood scriptwriter would write but that's what has come to be expected at Wrexham!

All eyes are now on Sunday as they take on Croatia in Cardiff for the Euro qualifiers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…