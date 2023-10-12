Wales head coach Warren Gatland believes reaching the Rugby World Cup semi-finals would be a "huge achievement" for his players after a scandal-hit 12 months.

Welsh rugby has been through a turbulent time in 2023 with a disastrous Six Nations campaign, contract disputes and claims of a toxic culture within the organisation.

Despite that, Wales are one of a few sides to who one all of their group matches, topping Pool C in the process.

Coach Warren Gatland has yet to have a disastrous Rugby World Cup with Wales. Credit: PA

It makes that the clear favourites going into their clash with the Pumas, but Warren Gatland still believes making the last four would be a "huge achievement" for the group.

He said: "If we make the semi-finals it would be our third, and in 2015 we were leading South Africa in the quarter-final.

"So I’d be proud of that. World Cups are the only chance to feel like a club side. That’s helped us in the past.

"We’ve tended to do well. It’ll be different after this. There’ll be changes. After all the challenges during the Six Nations, with the documentary and the strike, we’d joke about what would happen next.

"I think there’s been a line in the sand drawn under that. If we make the semi-final, it would be a huge achievement for this group.

"I know there’s some teams out there who won’t want to face a Wales team with confidence and momentum."

Gatland's men have the opportunity reach yet another semi-final of rugby's biggest prize when they take on Argentina on Saturday.

Gareth Anscombe was spotted at training with the squad but has been ruled out of the team after a groin injury. Credit: PA Images

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams will both start the match in Marseille after recovering from injury but there's no place in the 23-man squad for Gareth Anscombe.

He's battling to be fit after picking up a groin injury while warming-up ahead of Wales' final pool match against Georgia.

Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy has already been called up to the Wales Rugby World Cup squad after Taulupe Faletau suffered a suspected broken arm in the same match.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…