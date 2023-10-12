A new multi-million-pound transport hub in Barry is a "waste of public money", according to a Vale of Glamorgan councillor.

Work started on the bus station in early 2023 but the Vale of Glamorgan Council has confirmed that there are still no buses servicing it.

Councillor Ian Johnson, who is the leader of the Plaid Cymru group at Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: "There’s no point in a bus station with no buses."

The transport interchange has bus stops, a taxi rank and bike storage facilities, but no bus providers have added the stop to their routes.

Cllr Ian Johnson (left) raised the issue at council meeting in September. Credit: LDR / Ted Peskett

Cardiff Bus did consider running buses to the station earlier this year but has since announced it would be reducing services and the transport hub would not be included in any routes.

“There is nothing new about the drop in passengers following Covid-19, and that was known well before the construction of the bus station earlier this year," Councillor Johnson added.

“This is a major multi-million-pound project that will not be used at any time soon for the reason it was built."

It comes after bus companies announced a measure of cuts to services across south and west Wales because of a lack of Government funding.

A spokesperson for Vale of Glamorgan Council said: “Unfortunately, the interchange has been completed at a very difficult time for the bus industry.

“Reductions in government funding, reduced post-pandemic passenger numbers, and a shortage of drivers have all contributed to reductions in bus services."

Natasha Asghar, the Shadow Transport Minister, said: "I cannot say I’m surprised at the ridiculousness of this situation from a Labour council.

"For them to blow £3m at a time when councils are pleading poverty, is unacceptable but sadly also very typical from Labour in Wales."

