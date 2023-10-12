The whole of Wales is covered by a warning for heavy rain as people are told that flooding is "likely".

The yellow weather warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place for nearly 24 hours.

It starts at 9pm on thursday and expires at 8pm on Friday 13 October.

Forecasters say spray on the roads will probably make journey times longer.

Strong winds are also forecast, which the Met Office said, could lead to disruption.

You can view the latest Met Office warnings here.

