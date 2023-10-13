Manic Street Preachers and Suede have sold out their headline show at the International Eisteddfod in Llangollen.

Fans snapped up tickets in less than an hour for the double-headline show at the music festival in north Wales.

The two bands will perform in the Llangollen Pavilion on Friday, 28th June 2024. It will be the first date of their UK and Ireland tour.

The chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Sarah Ecob said: “As soon as we announced Manic Street Preachers and Suede were opening their tour here, the reaction was amazing and it was clear it was going to sell quickly.

“Having a sold-out show an hour after going on general sale is brilliant and we cannot wait to welcome these two incredible artists next summer.

"This is an amazing start to our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor and we can’t wait to announce more concerts at our peace festival. Llangollen will be the place to be next Summer.”

