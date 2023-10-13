Play Brightcove video

Jac Morgan sat down with ITV Wales sports reporter Matt Southcombe ahead of Wales' World Cup quarter-final on Saturday (14 October).

Jac Morgan will be leading Wales out for the fourth time at the Rugby World Cup tomorrow (Saturday) when Wales take on Argentina.

But the young co-captain hasn't forgotten where it all started, when he was six-years-old player in the Cwmtwrch juniors side.

Speaking with ITV Wales' sports reporter Matt Southcombe, Morgan opened up about his time playing for the side and the special place one person in particular has in his heart.

Bertie, Morgan's coach for ten years, will be in attendance in Marseille.

Morgan said he can't wait to share that moment with his former coach but admitted he's feeling "pretty nervous" ahead of the match.

