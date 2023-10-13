St David's Hall in Cardiff is to remain 'temporarily closed' until the New Year.

It was shut with immediate effect on 7 September because of inspections into unsafe Reinforced Autoclaved Concrete.

Cardiff Council confirmed the news in a written statement following talks with members of the trade union Unison at County Hall.

The local authority says "RAAC experts brought in to carry out the additional checks are nearing the end of their inspections". Their findings are due to be reported back next week.

It's statement continued: "Early indications have made it clear that work will be required if the Hall is to reopen.

"The exact works required will be reviewed in light of the report findings, and based on a number of factors including short versus longer term cost implications."

A decision is expected to be taken by the Cabinet this month, however it is anticipated remedial or temporary works might take several months to put in place.

The council has been aware of RAAC in St David's Hall and the need to manage it from a health and safety viewpoint since 2021.

The local authority told ITV Wales: "A building management and health and safety strategy has been implemented at the venue for the past 18 months. This included regular inspections by independent structural engineers with specific RAAC expertise.

"Throughout this time no issues were raised about the condition of RAAC in the building and there was no evidence of deterioration.

"However, the Council has continued to engage with its insurers and expert structural engineers and, based on advice received from those experts, we believe it is prudent and responsible to carry out intrusive surveys to further reassure ourselves and the public on the safety of the Hall.

"This has required drilling into panels to confirm their interior construction and to determine if any further work is required to ensure continuing safety."

Kelly Jones' band Far From Saints’, Robert Plant's Saving Grace and Gabrielle are among the acts relocated to different venues Credit: PA Images

Today's announcement means further performances are being postponed at St David's Hall in Cardiff.

Cardiff Council said it will be "contacting promoters and hirers to discuss the potential for rescheduling performances. Again, we will also review all other options, including relocating productions if practicable."

It added that it will be in touch with "all ticket holders about options available" once the venue has spoken with each affected show's promoter.

It asks customers to give St David's Hall staff "the space to undertake this work" so that they "come back to them as quickly as possible about ticket purchases and postponed events."

Kelly Jones' band Far From Saints’ are among the shows which have been relocated. They will now perform at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Thursday 7 December 2023.

Gabrielle's UK tour was scheduled for 26 October it will now go ahead on the same day at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

Robert Plant's Saving Grace scheduled for Weds 8 Nov will now take place at New Theatre on Wednesday, 15 November.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine’s concert on Sunday 22 October 2023, 3pm will now take place at BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff Bay on the same date.

The Royal British Legion Wales Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 4 November 2023 will now take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David, Cardiff.

