A young conservationist is transforming the face of local journalism by taking to his bike and giving locals a chance to share the stories that matter to them.

Elkanah Evans from Carmarthen has adapted his bike to hold lights and a camera, complete with solar panels to keep the technology fully charged.

He's travelling across Carmarthenshire over the next month, stopping in towns across the county to speak to people on the streets.

Showing off the high-tech bike to ITV Wales, he said: "It's solar-panelled, green energy which is very important."

He says it is important to his generation that they change the way things are done.

"There are two elements really: the community and green energy. We're seeing a lack of representation on the streets now of journalism and community-orientated news gathering."

Elkanah is following in, his father, Alan's footsteps, who has been a reporter for many years.

Over the next month, Elkanah will be cycling across the county speaking to locals about their take on the news.

The pair work together running a hyperlocal news website, called Carmarthenshire News Online.

Evans Senior says he's " very proud" of his son, "it's an incredible idea."

"It is entirely green and it is a presence on the streets of Carmarthenshire, in the towns, in the villages and its people's opportunity to come out and have their say."

As part of their latest project, they are giving locals 60 seconds to tell their stories about the issues that affect them.

