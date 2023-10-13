Flooding has caused cancellations and delays to train services in south and west Wales.

Transport for Wales services have been suspended between Llangennech and Briton Ferry.

Replacement bus services are in place between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.

Great Western Railways have also confirmed services between Carmarthen and Llanelli have also been suspended due to flooding at Ferryside.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place for the whole of Wales, until Friday (13 October) evening.

