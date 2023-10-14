Dan Biggar has played his last match for Wales and he leaves behind a legacy as one of the best to ever don the red No.10 jersey.

The Gorseinon boy took on all the challenges and pressure that comes with being the Welsh fly-half. He did it his way and he was unapologetic about it.

His 111 caps and 621 points included Grand Slams and World Cup semi-finals.

He will continue plugging away for Toulon in the south of France but he will be watching Test rugby from his sofa from now on.

Biggar leaves behind a Wales squad with a core of young players that will be tasked with taking the squad forward to the Rugby World Cup in four years' time.

And he had this message for the likes of Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake, Louis Rees-Zammit and Sam Costelow.

In the first half, Wales had a narrow lead against Argentina but the game ended with Los Pumas 12-point lead. Credit: PA Images

He told ITV Wales: "I just think really go and enjoy playing for Wales. I think that's something that perhaps early doors in my career, I took a little bit for granted and you realise that there's tons of pressure on you when you play for Wales and when you're successful. But really enjoying the occasion, the stadiums you play at.

"It's easier said than done, but try to ignore everything from outside the four walls that you're in.

"I said to Sam Costelow 'go and enjoy leading this team for the next few years'."

Biggar, who has been in charge of the players' laundry behind the scenes for a number of years, is also looking forward to giving up that undesirable responsibility.

He laughed: "I think we're going to do a presentation tomorrow, I'm going to hand him [Costelow] over a laundry bag, pass over the laundry mantle."

Biggar's confrontational style and the fact he wore his heart on his sleeve made him a bit of a marmite character across world rugby. Some loved him, others loathed him.

At times throughout his career, there were detractors in Wales who decried his style of play. But in the end, his sheer grit and determination won over the majority of his critics.

"I hope that people will remember me as someone who gave it everything, who didn't leave a huge amount left in the tank," he said.

"I think certainly in that first spell under Warren Gatland we were pretty successful weren't we? So I'd like to think I contributed quite a bit to the jersey and I hope that's what people will see.

An intercepted pass from Sam Costelow solidified the Argentinian's win towards the end of the game. Credit: PA Images

"But if people don't see that then I'm quite content with what I've put into the jersey and with what friends and family think.

"So I hope I'll be remembered fondly. And I hope this team goes on and achieves great things in years to come as well."

Biggar's Test career was ended by a 29-17 defeat to Argentina in World Cup quarter-final in Marseille.

He admitted the overriding emotion was "disappointment and frustration" after Wales controlled the opening half hour of the match without really driving home their advantage.

He said: "It was strange because Gats said in the changing room 'hold your heads up, there's still a lot more to come from this team' and obviously in my head it all fell on deaf ears a little bit because there's nothing more to come from me in a Welsh jersey, which is disappointing.

"I think the way I've looked at it, it'll be raw and it'll be tough to take in the next 24, 48 hours but I think if somebody had offered me this at the start of my career back in 2008 coming on as a replacement against Canada, then I'd have probably snapped your hand off for it.

"I'm really disappointed for it to have ended this way. But you know, not everyone gets a story book ending."

"I'd just like to say thanks to... I suppose to everyone really.

"There have been ups and downs with the Welsh public, the press, but I think everyone on the whole has made this experience really enjoyable and has been a huge part of my life.

"I didn't think I'd be particularly emotional about it, but I feel like there's tons of emotions which is going to be tough and hopefully we'll spend a good day tomorrow with everyone before going."

During Biggar's interview with ITV Wales, he paused a number of times to congratulate every Argentinian player that walked past.

Little private touches like that weren't always publicised throughout Biggar's career.

But it spoke volumes of a man who made no apologies for giving everything on the field, but was a true gent off it.

