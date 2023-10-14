A Swansea businessman has been fined after an inspection found the remains of a rat and a dead bird in his storeroom.

Shuifa Zhang, 54, admitted six food hygiene offences when he appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court.

Zhang, who owns Shunfa Supermarket on St Helens Road in Swansea, was fined after the remains of a rat, a dead bird, rat droppings, and dead flies and maggots were found during an inspection.

Pictures shown in court were taken in the lean-to extension, which contained the storeroom.

The dead rat was found close to food stock, while the dead bird was under a table in the lean-to.

Crustaceans were kept in open tanks at the shop Credit: Media Wales/Swansea Council

Environmental health officers who visited the shop in August last year concluded that it "posed an imminent risk to public health."

The supermarket also contained an open tank of crustaceans, with a rusty utensil to pick up crabs.

Crayfish were kept in a container with soaked newspapers. There were also crayfish loose in a walk-in chiller.

Pests could exploit holes in the floor and other large openings, while one image showed a chewed rubbish bag.

A ripped duvet also hung on a washing line in the store room.

Crayfish were also loose in a walk-in chiller Credit: Media Wales / Swansea Council

Zhang agreed to an immediate voluntary closure so the failings could be addressed.

While he was issued notices requiring him to complete work to make the shop safe, he breached them and was subsequently prosecuted by the council.

He was ordered to pay £2,400 in fine, £2,640 in prosecution costs, and a victim services surcharge of £960.

Councillor David Hopkins, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The conditions witnessed by our environmental health officers raised significant concerns for public health and thankfully, the shop closed immediately so we could protect customers against serious risks to their health.

"It’s completely unacceptable for owners of food-related businesses to operate in this manner.

Crayfish were kept in a container with soaked newspaper Credit: Media Wales / Swansea Council

"Regular inspections by our food hygiene team along with training for staff means that these businesses should know exactly what standards they need to meet to continue trading."We will continue to do everything we can to prevent businesses like this one trading in the conditions they were and risking serious problems for customers that consumed food from their premises.

"Thankfully, the majority of food businesses in Swansea operate in a way that satisfies existing food hygiene legislation and many go over and above to achieve the highest standards.

"Those that don’t will face further action from our officers, who are there to protect consumers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…