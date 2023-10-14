Wales' Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against Argentina is underway in Marseille.

Dan Biggar kicked things off at the Stade Velodrome.

Argentina had an early chance to go ahead through the boot of Emiliano Boffelli but the winger dragged a relatively straightforward penalty wide of the posts.

The winners of the match in Marseille will face the winners of Ireland v New Zealand, which is taking place in Paris this evening.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Jac Morgan (C), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Reps: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (C), Francisco Gómez Kodela, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa.

Reps: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.