Wales' Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with Argentina in Marsielle is just a matter of hours away.

Cymru may be favourites going into the match but there will no doubt be butterflies in Welsh stomachs as kick-off fast approaches.

Wales have already gone further in the tournament than most pundits would have given them credit for before a ball was kicked in France.

Young co-captain Jac Morgan admitted to feeling "pretty nervous" head of the biggest game in his short career.

Even so, head coach Warren Gatland believes after the turbulent time Welsh rugby has been through in the last 12 months, reaching a semi-final would be a "huge achievement".

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's big match.

Where can I watch it?

ITV have the exclusive right for the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

You'll be able to watch the game on ITV1 and stream it on ITVX here, with coverage starting from 3pm.

What time is kick off?

Kick-off in Marseille is 5pm local time - meaning it starts at 4pm over here in the UK.

What's the team news?

Dan Biggar and Liam Williams will both start the match in Marseille after recovering from injury but there's no place in the 23-man squad for Gareth Anscombe.

He's battling to be fit after picking up a groin injury while warming-up ahead of Wales' final pool match against Georgia.

Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy has already been called up to the Wales Rugby World Cup squad after Taulupe Faletau suffered a suspected broken arm in the same match.

Who's starting and who's on the bench?

Wales XV: L Williams, Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams, Biggar, G Davies, G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Morgan (c), Reffell, Wainwright.

Wales replacements: Lake, Domachowski, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Tshiunza, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer.

Argentina XV: Mallia, Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras, S Carreras, Cubelli, Gallo, Montoya (c), Gomez Kodela, Petti, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa.

Argentina replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni.

