A 76-year-old cyclist has died after a collision with a van in Margam.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision, which took place in Margam on Saturday 14 October.

Despite efforts to save the cyclist, who was in collision with a white van, he died at the scene.

A statement from South Wales Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which was reported shortly after 11.15 on Saturday morning (Oct 14).

"The incident happened on Water Street, Margam, when a 76-year-old male cyclist from Porthcawl was in collision with a white Ford Transit van.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and Heli-med consultants he was pronounced deceased at scene.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner in which the white Ford Transit or the cyclist were travelling prior to the collision or from anyone with dash-cam or other video footage.

"If you can help, please contact us quoting reference 2300349147."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…