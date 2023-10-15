Wales' 2-1 victory over Croatia keeps Euro 2024 hopes alive

Wales have beaten Croatia in a tense match which saw a strong performance from Rob Page's team, keeping hopes of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024 alive.

Wales hosted Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier for the team. Despite a dominant start from Wales, the score remained 0-0 in the first half.

A yellow card went to Domagoj Vida 20 minutes into the game after he tripped Harry Wilson, giving a freekick to Wales which Dominik Livakovic saved with his fingertips.

A foul by Chris Mepham saw a freekick for Lovro Majer, which hit the corner flag.

After a good performance from Rob Page's team in the first half, it was a strong start for Wales in the second half as Wilson scored the first goal of the game, lifting the roof off Cardiff City Stadium.

A first change for Wales came as Daniel James replaced David Brooks. However, Wales remained on top with another goal from Wilson, heading it into the net after James curled a cross in.

Mario Pašalić brought Croatia back into the action with a header and the first goal for the team.

With five minutes added onto the game, there was a close shot by Borna Sosa, which was saved by Danny Ward as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Despite efforts from Croatia, it was a 2-1 win to Wales as they moved up to second in Group D - one of the two automatic qualification places.

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, Davies (c); J.James, Wilson (Broadhead 81), Ampadu, Williams; Brooks (D.James 58), Moore

Subs: Hennessey, King, Lockyer, Bradshaw, Levitt, Cullen, Savage, Poole, Low, Sheehan

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic (Stanisic 46), Vida, Gvardiol, Barisic (Sosa 59); Modric (c), Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Musa (Beljo 46), Brekalo (Pasalic 46)

Subs: Labrovic, Ivusic, Erlic, Sutalo, Vlasic, Moro