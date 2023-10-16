Harry Wilson: Mum 'very proud' ahead of 50th cap heroics

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales caught up with Nicola Wilson, mum of Harry, ahead of Wales' clash with Croatia where the forward netted twice in a 2-1 win.

Harry Wilson's mum, says she's "very proud" of her son for racking up a half-century of caps for his country.

Nicola Wilson spoke to ITV Wales' John-Paul Davies ahead of Cymru's Euro 2024 crunch match with Croatia - where Harry scored twice to seal the win for Wales.

It was Wilson's 50th, and arguably best, appearance for Wales as he helped keep their chances of qualifying for next year's tournament alive.

After a good performance from Rob Page's team in the first half, it was a strong start for Wales in the second half as Wilson scored the first goal of the game, lifting the roof off Cardiff City Stadium.

Harry Wilson scored two goals in Wales' win against Croatia. It was his 50th international appearance and 10 years to the day of his debut Credit: PA

A first change for Wales came as Daniel James replaced David Brooks. However, Wales remained on top with another goal from Wilson, heading it into the net after James curled a cross in.

Speaking before kick-off, Nicola Wilson said: "[We are] very proud. He's done very well and it's ten years to the day since he had his first cap over in Belgium under Chris Coleman.

"I'll be crying, guaranteed. As soon as I hear the anthems and I see harry standing there, it gets very emotional."

Mario Pašalić brought Croatia back into the action with a header and the first goal for the team.

With five minutes added onto the game, there was a close shot by Borna Sosa, which was saved by Danny Ward as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Despite efforts from Croatia, it was a 2-1 win to Wales as they moved up to second in Group D - one of the two automatic qualification places.

Wales will now face Armenia and Turkey next month knowing two wins from two will seal their place at a third European Championships in a row.

