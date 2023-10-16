After a sensational victory against Croatia, Wales have taken a step closer to qualifying for the 2024 European Championships.

With the odds stacked against them on an autumn night in the capital, a booming Cardiff City stadium willed on Harry Wilson and his teammates as they secured a 2-1 victory over former World Cup finalists Croatia.

The victory means Rob Page's men can automatically qualify for next summer's tournament if they win their last two group games. If Cymru qualify, it would be their third appearance at a European Championship, here's what they need to do to get there.

Harry Wilson scored two goals in Wales' win against Croatia. It was his 50th international appearance and 10 years to the day of his debut Credit: PA

How can Wales qualify

Next month Cymru play Armenia and Turkey in their final two group games. A win against both teams would ensure automatic qualification.

If Page's men lose or draw the two games, they can still qualify for next summer's championships but it would mean they would be reliant on Turkey and Croatia to drop points.

Wales are now level on points with Croatia, but because of Sunday's victory they have a superior head-to-head record, which puts them ahead of last night's opponents.

Group D Table

1. Turkey - P7 GD7 PTS 16

2. Wales - P6 GD0 PTS 10

3. Croatia - P6 GD6 PTS 10

4. Armenia - P6 GD-1 PTS 7

5. Latvia - P7 GD-12 PTS 3

Even if Wales fail to finish in the top two of Group D and fail to secure automatic qualification, they can still qualify for Euro 2024.

Despite losing their top-tier Nations League status, they are nearly guaranteed a play-off spot due to the fact that a majority of the 15 teams ranked higher than them in the Nations League are all on course to qualify automatically.

At the time of writing, only the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are not in the top two places in their group.

The 12 best-ranked teams who fail to finish in the top two of their groups will compete in the play-offs, with three of the 24 places at next summer's tournament up for grabs.

The play-offs will take place on March 21 and 26, 2024, with six semi-finals on March 21 and three finals on March 26, with the three winning teams in those games completing the 24-team finals line-up.

Remaining Group D Fixtures

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Armenia v Wales

Latvia v Croatia

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Croatia v Armenia

Wales v Turkey

Regardless of this potential second chance, Wales will be hoping that Sunday's thrilling victory against Croatia can propel them towards automatic qualification and only their third appearance at a European Championship in their history.