Hollywood film stars Taron Egerton and Luke Evans were among the winners at the 2023 Bafta Cymru awards.

The Welsh duo triumphed at the annual awards show with Egerton picking up his first ever Bafta Cymru.

Evans celebrated his win on social media, he said: "Such an epic evening! My show Luke Evans Showtime won a BAFTA!!! I am on cloud 9!! "Thank you to everyone who played their part in bringing this dream of mine into a technicolour reality! A very happy Welshman with a gong!!"

Cardiff-born TV and stage star Rakie Ayola also won two gongs at the ceremony held at ICC Wales in Newport on Sunday.

Rocketman star Egerton picked up his first Bafta Cymru prize in the best actor category for his role in US crime drama, Black Bird.

The American Crime drama tells the true story of convict James "Jimmy" Keene (played by Egerton) who was convinced by the FBI to get closer to a serial killer to make sure he stayed behind bars.

The miniseries premiered on Apple TV+ in July of last year and has received critical acclaim with particular praise toward Jimmy Keene's original story and Egerton's portrayal of him.

Aswell as the Bafta Cymru, he's been nominated for a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Screen Actors Guild award for his performance.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones hosted the awards night at ICC Wales in Newport. Credit: PA

Rakie Ayola, who has recently appeared in Black Mirror, Noughts + Crosses and Doctor Who, also picked up two gongs at the ceremony.

Sir Jonathan Pryce presented her with the prestigious Sian Phillips award, which is given to a Welsh individual who has made significant contributions to film and/or television.

She also took home the best actress prize for her performance in BBC drama, The Pact.

Beauty And The Beast star Evans took home the entertainment programme award for his special, titled Luke Evans: Showtime!

The programme saw him return to Wales to host a night of music with special guests LeAnn Rimes, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger and Beverley Knight.

Sci-fi series The Lazarus Project, which starred Paapa Essiedu and was made by Welsh production company Urban Myth Films, was awarded best television drama.

Save The Cinema, a film on the life of Liz Evans, a youth theatre leader in Carmarthen, Wales, also scooped two awards with Jo Thompson winning best costume design and Jonathan Houlding receiving the award for production design.

A total of 22 competitive awards were presented across the evening, which was hosted by The One Show host Alex Jones, as well as two special awards.

