A new food hall at the old Ocky White department store in Haverfordwest could be completed by next summer.

The development came to an unexpected halt a year ago, when human remains were found during demolition works to prepare the location.

Dyfed Archaeological Trust started digs at the site after the shock discovery.

Archeologists found the remains of 280 people in a medieval friary beneath the department store.

Experts believe the ruins were from St Saviour's Friary, founded by a Dominican order of monks in the 13th century, and was in use until the 16th century.

Around half of the skeletons found in the ancient burial ground belonged to children.

The food hall could be open for business in time for summer. Credit: Dyfed Archeological Trust

However the discovery of the remains led to an overspend on the project.

The last budget for the food hall was just over £12 million in March this year.

An update on the development was given at a Pembrokeshire County Council meeting on Friday.

The old department store had been sitting on the site of a medieval friary. Credit: Dyfed Archeological Trust

Pembrokeshire County Councillor Paul Miller said “A significant number of local food and drink businesses have registered an interest" in trading at the food hall.

He added “We’re on the cusp in Haverfordwest, and 2024 is going to be the year when we’re beginning to see it come together and Haverfordwest changing significantly for the better.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…