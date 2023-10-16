A repeat domestic abuser put her hands around her partner's neck before pushing her to the floor and punching and kicking her, a sentencing hearing has heard at Cardiff Crown Court.

She went on to assault another partner months later when she kicked her in the face.April Welsh, 37, was intoxicated when she attacked her former partner after returning to Blackwood from her parent's home, where she had been acting "rowdy".

She then took the victim's car keys and drank red wine in a local pub before returning home and carrying out the assault.The sentencing hearing was told how the victim had been in a relationship for two years when they went to Cardiff city centre on January 3, 2020, to have food and drink.

Credit: Media Wales

On the way home they went to see the victim's parents in Rhiwbina, but Welsh was described as "drunk" and they left at 10.20pm after she became "rowdy".Upon reaching Blackwood, Welsh said she wanted to go to the Moggridge Arms pub but the victim didn't want to go as she had work the next day. There was an altercation between the couple and the defendant took her car keys, and refused to give them back.The victim walked home but was unable to get a spare key from a neighbour, so she walked back to the town centre where she found Welsh drinking red wine. She told her to stop drinking, but the defendant carried on.Prosecutor Roger Griffiths said Welsh returned home at 2.15am and banged on the doors. When the victim answered, the defendant was described as "running towards" the victim before grabbing her neck with her hands, pushing her to the ground and punching and kicking her.

The attack eventually came to a stop when Welsh fell over a scooter and the victim went up to sit on her bed. When she heard the defendant sleeping, she went to a friend's house and called the police.Welsh, of Old School Place, was arrested and made "no comment" in interview but later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She went on to assault another partner on March 7, 2020, when in drink she pushed her against a wall and furniture and kicked the victim in the face while she was on the floor.

The defendant was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months for the March incident.In mitigation, Harry Baker said his client has "expressed remorse having got involved in yet another incident" and argued she could be dealt a non-custodial sentence, adding she would be "vulnerable" if given immediate custody.

He said the defendant had complied with the conditions of her previous suspended sentence and had made steps to address her alcohol misuse.Sentencing, Judge Hywel James said: "This was a sustained attack on (the victim) and it's clear from the statements you had been drinking heavily that day.... On the door being opened, you attacked her with hands around her neck, pushed her to the floor and punched and kicked her.

"I have seen the photographs of her injuries and they show cuts, bruises and a swollen ear. Two months after this you were involved in a similar incident with another partner. That's a matter that has been dealt with but it shows a pattern of offending."Welsh was sentenced to a total of 21 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to carry out a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...