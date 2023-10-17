Over a thousand high-skilled jobs will be created by a professional services company in Cardiff in the next five years.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has more than doubled its Cardiff headcount to 500 in the last 18 months and is now looking to grow its team further.

The roles will have a particular focus on digital and technology and PwC says its "recruitment challenges" lie in reaching the talent it needs "to build the most diverse team".

It's one of the reasons the company has chosen to expand its operation in south Wales with a real focus on "supercharging social mobility" and "community engagement". As well as outreach programmes for schoolchildren and refugees.

John-Paul Barker, Regional Market Leader for PwC in Wales and the West, said: "A key consideration in investing in Cardiff is that the city, and the areas that surround it - Newport, Swansea and the South Wales Valleys - provide PwC with a platform to recruit people from a broad range of backgrounds.

John-Paul Barker, Regional Market Leader for PwC in Wales and the West Credit: PwC

“Often, in the underrepresented communities we want to recruit from, there is a lack of awareness of the opportunities that the professional services industry offers, and the accessibility of reskilling and training services.

The firm’s investment into Wales over the five year course of the programme will run to tens of millions, not including the lease and fit out of its new premises in Cardiff.

Welsh Government will also invest £2m over the five year period. Vaughan Gething, Economy Minister, said: “I’m delighted to announce this new partnership between the Welsh Government and PwC which prioritises fair work and improved job opportunities for those facing disadvantage.

“Our Economic Mission is focussed on helping more people plan ambitious futures in Wales and taking action to tackle economic activity.

"This new partnership represents a new way of working to help tackle inequality, promote fair work and build ambition for young people with the right skills for a rapidly changing world.”

It's "great news" says Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, he's welcoming the creation of a 1,000 jobs and a "commitment to access talent from underrepresented communities".

He said: "Cardiff Council and our Partners were delighted to support PwC from the early stages of its Cardiff expansion to deliver a compelling proposition focused heavily on raising awareness of the breadth and depth of talent available to PwC in all our communities and developing pathways and training initiatives to access it.

“This investment is a vote of confidence in Cardiff and its workforce, and we now look forward to supporting PwC’s local management team in delivering their exciting vision for the Cardiff Office.”

