Wales has become the first UK nation to ban snares and glue traps.

The Welsh Government have labelled the outlawed use of snares and traps as a 'historic day for animal welfare'.

The ban is part of Wales’ first Agriculture Act led by Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths who expressed her pride in the fact that Wales is the first of the UK nations to introduce such a move.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths.

The Welsh Government says snares, which are also known as cable restraints, "cause a great deal of suffering to animals".

They can harm animals which they are not made to catch and are not intended to be caught in the like dogs, cats and otters.

Pets can also get caught in glue traps at it can lead to the animal being put to sleep as a result of the injuries they sustain.

Ms Griffiths highlighted the ban as a "historic day for animal welfare".

She said: "We strive for the very highest standards of animal welfare in Wales, and the use of snares and glue traps are incompatible with what we want to achieve.

“Many animals will now be spared the most terrible suffering as a result of this ban. I’m proud Wales is the first of the UK nations to introduce such a move."

Ms Griffiths emphasised that the ban was not about stopping predator or rodent control by saying that "there are other more humane ways to do this".

RSPCA Cymru welcomed the ban on snares and glue traps due to their potential to cause immeasureable suffering to animals.

They said: "Too often, our officers have dealt with animals in severe pain and misery at the hands of these devices; which are cruel, indiscriminate and totally unnecessary.

“The lives of many animals will be saved including wildlife, pets and farm animals such as sheep and lambs.”

