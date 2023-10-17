ITV to upgrade main channel to fully HD

Important information for ITV Cymru Wales viewers

Here at ITV, we are making some major improvements to complete our upgrade to all-HD on satellite for ITV1 bringing all the ITV regions and sub-regions which haven’t yet upgraded into HD.

Viewers in Wales have been able to watch ITV Cymru programmes in HD for the last eight years.

ITV are now making some major improvements to complete its upgrade to all-HD on satellite for ITV1 and all our other linear channels, bringing the best picture quality to all satellite viewers across the UK.

In Wales, ITV will broadcast its news and programmes in Wales in HD only from January 2024.

As a result, from January 2024, households with an SD-only satellite set-top box in Wales will still receive ITV in the usual way but will need to upgrade to a High Definition (HD) box to continue to see the news and programmes we make for viewers in Wales.

Most viewers don’t need to do anything to take advantage of these changes and will find the right regional HD service at button 103.

But for anyone reading this who may still be watching us on satellite on standard definition - SD - you will soon need to upgrade to a high definition HD satellite receiver if you don't already have one.

The HD only change will happen in January 2024, and you can upgrade your box by contacting your provider.

It is easy to do and should take no more than two weeks.

Around 98% of digital satellite homes across Sky and Freesat are already receiving HD channels, but if you are unsure if you have an SD-only box your provider will also be able to help.

The contact details are:

Sky

https://www.sky.com/help/home 0333-7591018

Freesat

0345-3130051

There may be extra support available for the most vulnerable audience members to help them switch from SD to HD satellite, in particular those aged over 75 and/or those in receipt of a one of a small number of particular benefits.

More details and an eligibility checker can be found here.

There are no changes on Freeview and Virgin Media and Satellite HD is also unaffected (other than the launch of some additional ITV1 regions in HD).

To receive the correct news service for your region in HD the channel to watch on Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media is 103.

If you watch on an alternative ITV channel on satellite you may not see the news service we provide for your part of the region.

For more information please complete and submit this form and our ITV Viewer Services team will respond as soon as they can.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...