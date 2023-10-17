The life and legacy of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan will be captured in a major new play charting the life of one of Wales’s most influential political and social figures.

Welsh actor Michael Sheen will play the former coal miner from Tredegar who transformed the UK's welfare state, 75 years ago.

The National Theatre production written by Welsh playwright and screenwriter Tim Price will head to the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff next year.

Rufus Norris, National Theatre's Artistic Director said: “To bring the story to Nye Bevan’s home in Wales feels very special and an appropriate way to further honour his legacy through this production."

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Nye Bevan is often referred to as the politician who’s had the greatest influence on the UK without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye's deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Graeme Farrow, Wales Millennium Centre's Artistic Director, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with the National Theatre again, bringing the story of this Welsh radical reformer to audiences a mere stone’s throw from the Valleys communities which shaped Nye Bevan and his vision.

“In this new play by Tim Price we welcome Michael Sheen to perform on home soil once again.

"A Welsh icon of social change, played by a Welsh icon of stage and screen, under our iconic Welsh roof – this will be an epic experience with deep resonance for audiences next year.”

