Cardiff University Professor Mark Barry telling ITV Wales about the potential impact of new train stations In South-East Wales.

Plans for five new train stations to be built in South Wales have taken another step closer to becoming a reality.

The proposed stations would be located in Cardiff East, Newport West, Somerton, Llanwern and Magor and Undy.

Transport for Wales have launched a public consultation on designs for the new railway stations but they say further funding is needed to continue the work.

TFW have launched a public consultation on designs for the new railway stations

The plans are designed to help take pressure off the M4 and get more people out of their cars and onto the rails.

An expert at Cardiff University said the plan to offer more services between Bristol, Newport and Cardiff is a 'viable' alternative to car trips on the M4.

Professor Mark Barry said: "You've got about 5,000 cars an hour in each direction on the M4... you've got to get 20 percent of that traffic off because 20% of traffic causes 100% of congestion.

"Building five stations offering double the number of services between Bristol, Newport and Cardiff is the capacity we need to provide a viable alternative to car trips on the M4."

Designs for a new train station in East Cardiff

A key stumbling block of the project seems to be the funding for the plans and where it would come from.

Even though Transport for Wales operates most of the train services in the country, it doesn't have a say on where stations get built, that's the responsibility of the UK Government.

UK government have said that they have already spent more than £2 million pounds on getting designs drawn up.

The overall cost of project is estimated at £300-400 million pounds and where that money will come from is still unknown.

The plans are designed to help take pressure off the M4 and get more people out of their cars and onto the rails. Credit: PA

Members of the public have been invited to share their views on the designs as part of a 3-month consultation running from 16 October to 14 January.

From the suitability of the location of the stations, structural designs and what type of facilities that people would like to see at each station, TFW have welcomed feedback.

The plans have come as a result of an investigation by the South East Wales Transport commission in 2019 into finding sustainable ways to tackle congestion on the M4.

The commission found that many people do not have good transport alternatives to the motorway and significant new transport options were needed.

People are also being asked for their views on new train services between Cardiff, Bristol and Cheltenham Spa that could provide the new stations with up to four trains per hour and increase frequencies at existing local stations on the route.

If funded, the proposals will create new opportunities for direct local and cross-border travel on both sides of the Severn by public transport.

