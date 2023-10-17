Plans to cut firefighters and fire stations in North Wales have been scrapped by the area's fire authority.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority (NWFRA) abandoned ﻿​﻿‌proposals that would have seen potential closures and job losses at Abersoch, Beaumaris, Llanberis, Conwy, and Cerrigydrudion‌ stations.﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The controversial public consultation provoked emotional reactions from the public, including a rally in Wrexham last month.

The public consultation was open from July until the end of September and included three proposals that would attempt to resolve the shortage of emergency cover in the future.

The first option involved full-time firefighters being put on duty during the day in Corwen, Dolgellau and Porthmadog. The second option was the same as the first with the addition of one of the three fire engines based in Wrexham to be cut along with 22 firefighter jobs.

The final proposal would include the first two options, plus the closures of Abersoch, Beaumaris, Cerrigydrudion, Conwy and Llanberis fire stations and would result in a total loss of 36 full-time firefighters and 38 on-call firefighters.

All options included removing the night shift at Rhyl and Deeside fire stations, which would have only left on-call staff.

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

A total of 1,776 people completed the questionnaire used to gather feedback from those who live, work and travel in North Wales.﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Based on public feedback to the consultation, the NWFRA agreed to completely abandon options 2 and 3 and committed to working on developing option 1 using the feedback they received.

The final decision will be made on 18 December, when the Fire and Rescue Authority meets to come to an ultimate resolution.

The Chair of the NWFRA said there was "a great response" to the public consultation.

Dylan Rees said: "We had a great response from people completing the questionnaire as well as attending the public engagement events held across North Wales.

“At the meeting this morning, Members of the Authority reported that they felt the consultation had been extremely thorough and had been analysed in detail.

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Members agreed that as a result of the views expressed during the consultation, the focus going forward should be on developing Option 1 which is the only option that does not include reducing firefighter posts.”

Commenting on the abandoned plans, Welsh Conservative Shadow North Wales Minister Darren Millar MS said he was "alarmed" that 24/7 staffing would be reduced at fire stations in Rhyl and Deeside.

He said: “While I welcome the protection of existing stations in rural parts of North Wales and the U-turn on axing a crew and fire engine in Wrexham, I am still alarmed that the North Wales Fire Authority is proceeding with plans to reduce staffing at Rhyl and Deeside."

