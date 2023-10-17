The family of a cyclist who died after a car crash in Pontypridd have paid tribute to their father.

John Symmonds, 92, from Graigwen, Pontypridd was involved in a road traffic collision on Pen-Y-Wal Road on 21 September.

His daughters said “Our Dad will be greatly missed by us both and all the family, as well as the many friends he made throughout his journey in life.

"We are so grateful for all the support and find comfort in all the kind words we have received.

They thanked the emergency services that tried to help their Dad at the scene of the collision. Mr Symmonds' daughters also paid tribute to the staff on Ward 8 at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr "for the care and compassion they provided".

They added: "We do now ask that people respect our privacy and allow us the time and space to grieve.

"Goodnight Dad. Rest in peace.”

South Wales Police are still appealing to witnesses to the collision and anyone who has information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 2300320217.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...