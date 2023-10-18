Play Brightcove video

Swansea West MP, Carolyn Harris, chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause is challenging those in power to introduce key strategies in a bid to transform the lives of women.

With 16 million women over 45 going through perimenopause a 'Manifesto for Menopause' has been launched in a bid to help improve the lives of many struggling with the symptoms.

A new survey published to mark World Menopause Day found that 96% of women say their "quality of life" had suffered as a result of the menopause.

Its findings have been released as cross-party MPs and Peers announce seven key reforms they want to see as part of political party manifestos for the next general election.

A new survey found that 96% of women say their "quality of life" had suffered as a result of the menopause. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The mandate calls for GP menopause diagnosis to be incentivised, for a review and improvement of specialist care provision, more funding for research and mandated menopause action plans in large companies.

Swansea West MP, Carolyn Harris, chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause is challenging those in power to introduce key strategies in a bid to transform the lives of women.

Swansea West MP, Carolyn Harris said: "I hear stories from women who have left their jobs due to a lack of support." Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

She said: "Day-in-day-out I hear stories from women who can’t get a diagnosis from their GP, who can’t get HRT due to a lack of supply, who have left their jobs due to a lack of support, or who simply don’t know where to turn for help.

"With an election expected next year, we are calling for all political parties to commit to these reforms in their own election manifestos, and change the way menopause is treated by the next Government. This can’t go on and the time for action is now.”

A Menopause Mandate survey of over 2,000 women found:

96% menopausal women’s quality of life suffered as a result of their symptoms

50% took over a year to realise they might be peri or menopausal

12% diagnosed by a healthcare professional

60% discovered they might be menopausal through their own research

24% had a positive GP experience

What are the symptoms of menopause?

These can include:

anxiety

low mood

problems with memory and concentration

low energy and motivation

panic attacks

mood swings

low self-esteem or new fears and phobia

Credit: ITV Cymru Wales/ PA Images

What help is available?

If you are presenting with any of these symptoms you should consult with your GP. Many practices now have a designated menopause nurse.

Mind Cymru has also today launched a new six-week free mental health support programme aimed at helping women going through menopause.

Sue O’Leary, director at Mind Cymru, said: "Our call today is for women experiencing mental health problems as a result of menopause to reach out and seek support because we're here for you.

"You don't need to have any kind of formal diagnosis, and you don't need a referral. It's a service for anyone who feels like their emotions are getting on top of them and doesn't want to deal with long waiting lists."

If you have been affected by anything in this article, help and advice can be found here.

Samaritans is available day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

The Mental Health Helpline for Wales is available to take your call any time, day or night. Freephone 0800 132 737 or text 'help" to 81066 (charged at standard network rate)

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…