A mum died following an incident at a rugby club after she took part in a competition to fit marshmallows into her mouth, an inquest has heard. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.Natalie Louise Buss, 37, was taking part in a charity event at Beddau Rugby Club, near Pontypridd, on Saturday, October 7. She was said to live in Church Village and was born in Cardiff on May 7, 1986.

An inquest opening hearing at Pontypridd Coroners' Court on Wednesday heard Mrs Buss took part in a competition to "fit the most marshmallows into their mouths".

Following Mrs Buss' death floral tributes were left at Beddau Rugby Club Credit: Media Wales

She left the stage and collapsed in the corridor area and appeared to be choking. CPR was carried out by those at the club until the paramedics arrived. Despite the best efforts of those at the scene she was declared dead.

A provisional cause of death was not given pending further investigation.

Patricia Morgan, coroner for South Wales Central, opened an inquest into Mrs Buss' death stating there was "reason to believe her death was unnatural in nature".

Ms Morgan adjourned the inquest for further investigations to be carried out. She added: "I take the opportunity to express my condolences to the family of Natalie Louise Buss at this tragic time."

In a Facebook statement Beddau RFC said: "The club and the Beddau community are heartbroken". Credit: Media Wales

Following Mrs Buss' death floral tributes were left at Beddau Rugby Club, which included one saying: "I'm awfully sorry for the loss of a lovely lady. She will be missed by everyone. Forever in our thoughts."

Beddau RFC observed a one-minute silence before its games on Saturday, October 14, and said in a social media post: "We are here to support the family, friends, and the whole community. The club chaplain is always on hand should anybody feel that they need to speak to or spend time with him."

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, which regulates health and safety issues in the area, is investigating the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…