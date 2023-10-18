The roof of St David’s Hall in Cardiff will need to be completely replaced after an inspection found that dangerous concrete panels in the ceiling could collapse.

Experts carrying the checks on the popular classical music venue which contains RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in its ceiling said several panels in the roof are "red-critical" and others are "red-high risk".

The findings of a Cardiff Council report on the inspection implied St David’s Hall could be closed for about 18 months whilst the installation of a new roof and refurbishment work is carried out.

RAAC is a type of lightweight concrete, which is prone to sudden failure as it ages, and is found to have a limited lifespan.

Major venue operator Academy Music Group (AMG) told the council that it is committed to investing in St David’s Hall and will take on the running of the building.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “A building management and health and safety strategy has been implemented at the venue for the past 18 months.

“This included regular inspections by independent structural engineers with specific RAAC expertise.

“We know this will cause a lot of inconvenience and disappointment for our customers, but we hope they will understand that the safety of audiences, staff, artists, volunteers, and everyone at the venue is paramount.

“We will be in contact with promoters and hirers to discuss the potential for moving performances to other venues.

“There is no need for customers to contact St David’s Hall, we will be in touch with all ticket holders about options available to you once we have spoken with each affected show’s promoter.

"We would be grateful if customers could give us the space to undertake this work so that we can come back to you as quickly as possible about your ticket purchase/cancelled event."

When Cardiff Council made its initial announcement about the temporary closure of St David’s Hall in September, it expected the building to be closed for at least four weeks.

Although AMG remains committed to taking on the running of St David’s Hall, the company has asked the council to consider the lease being conditional for a period.

This would mean that AMG would not take on the full lease to run the venue until planning approval and listed building consent for the works is acquired.

If this is acquired, AMG will pay for the roof replacement and refurbishment works.

Cardiff Council said all other conditions of the lease, including protecting the classical music calendar when the venue reopens, would still be adhered to.

AMG is targeting a reopening of St David’s Hall in advance in July 2025.

By having the operation of St David’s Hall taken off its hands, the council could save up to £1m at a time when it is facing a budget gap of £24m.

Concerns over the future of the employees at the venue during the building's temporary closure has also been raised.

UNISON, which represents staff at St David’s Hall, said it was told in a meeting with Cardiff Council last week that there would be no immediate job losses as a result of the ongoing investigations into RAAC in the building.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet members will meet on 26 October to discuss the latest inspection report and decide the next steps that the council should take.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

