A charge on tourists could be introduced as soon as 2027 under plans outlined by the Welsh Government.

A promotional leaflet has put forward a timetable for the proposal, with the idea due to be brought before the Senedd for approval by the end of next year.

Under the plan, it would be up to councils whether they choose to charge people visiting Wales for one or more nights a "small amount."

Councils would then decide how they spend the proceeds.

Tourists flock to Wales every year from across the globe. Credit: PA

The hope is to "foster a sense of shared responsibility between residents and visitors, to protect, and invest in, local areas," according to the Welsh Government.

The long-talked about plan is part of the cooperation agreement in the Senedd between Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru.

The Welsh Conservatives are opposed to the levy, previously describing it as a "toxic tourist tax."

It would not apply to tourists visiting for just the day, while people travelling within Wales overnight would also face the charge.

The eight page leaflet, called "A visitor levy for Wales: A contribution for a sustainable future" said councils would be given the ability to "charge a visitor levy on overnight stays in their communities.

"This contribution will be paid by visitors and invested in sustainable tourism, helping to grow our economy, support our communities and preserve the beauty of Wales for future generations."

People come from across the globe to watch sport in Wales, with the charge due to come in a year before Cardiff hosts Euro 2028 matches.. Credit: PA

The online document added: "Where a levy is used in Wales it should encourage a more sustainable approach to tourism. We know that tourism plays a vital role in supporting local economies. But unbalanced, poorly supported tourism can also put pressure on local communities and undermine the high-quality amenities we all want to experience and to offer our visitors."

The charge, dubbed a "tourist tax," would require approval from the Senedd before it becomes law, with the Welsh Government arguing it will only equate to "a small amount of a visitor's overall spend."

It will come before MSs in Cardiff Bay by the end of 2024 under the plans.

If it passes, councils will then be asked to consult with their communities on whether they should charge visitors.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…