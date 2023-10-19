A student from Powys who died in a collision just days after his parents dropped him off at university in London, has been described as a "kind and warm" person.

Harry Webb, 27, from Crickhowell, was riding his bike in Hackney on 10 September when he was involved in a crash with a car.

Family friends took part in a protest in Hackney to raise awareness about road safety following Harry's death and a number of collisions in the area.

Speaking at the rally, a family friend said: "Harry was only 27, he had a great future in front of him."

Harry was about to start the second year of his further masters at the London College of Contemporary Music. Credit: Metropolitan Police

They described Harry as a "loving person" who had "friends all over the world, from all nationalities and faiths."

"Harry was bright, engaging and loved the challenge of learning new things and travelling to new places," they said.

"He has had a lifelong love of music, he was a drummer, pianist and composed music."

Credit: Metropolitan Police

After making the three-hour drive from Crickhowell to London, Pat and Mike Webb dropped their son off at his new house-share near Kenworthy Road with some musician friends he was meant to be living with.

Having gained a Maths and Philosophy degree from Bristol University and a masters in Philosophy from Amsterdam University, Harry was about to start the second year of his further masters at London College of Contemporary Music.

Within a couple of hours of returning to Wales, Harry's parents received an emergency call that their son had been involved in a collision. He subsequently died of his injuries two days later.

The family friend also spoke about the impact Harry's death has had on his family - saying that his parents have said "the grief and devastation" has been "unbearable".

They said: "The loss of a beautiful young man who had so much to offer this world is keenly felt in the close-knit community in Crickhowell in South Wales.

They added that his "family have said 'Harry, he believed that the roads in London could be made much safer' and they 'hope that their support can help prevent further tragedies'."

A woman, 24, has been arrested and bailed, pending further enquiries, to a date in early December.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to any people who witnessed the collision, or any road users with camera footage, to come forward.

