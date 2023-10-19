A former town councillor has appeared in court and pleaded guilty to wounding a woman with intent.

Darren Brown, 34, of Tairfelin in Wildmill appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today (Thursday 19 October).

A woman was taken to hospital on 10 July, in a stable condition, following a serious assault at her home in Bridgend.

Officers were called to Tairfelin in the Wildmill area of the town on 12 July.

At an earlier hearing, Mr Brown entered a not guilty plea to the charge of attempted murder.

Mr Brown was remanded in custody and he will now reappear at Cardiff Crown Court on 17 November when the prosecution will confirm if they will accept the plea.

A week long trial date has been set for 2 January 2024.

