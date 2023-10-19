Two men ran a "chop shop" where they dismantled £75,000-worth of stolen cars to sell the parts on "a commercial scale," Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.

Malcolm Hitchings, 37, and William Hayward, 36, were caught by police on an industrial estate in Pontypridd as they were using electric cutting tools on a white BMW.

Stolen cars would be delivered to the defendants at the Old Coach Works on Berw Road, there is no suggestion Hitchings and Hayward stole the vehicles.

Police found 60 alloy wheels and tyres with Land Rover badges, stripped engines and other car parts.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard seven vehicles were stolen, including three Range Rovers and a Land Rover.

The court heard the stolen cars would be delivered to the two men, although there is no suggestion they stole them themselves. Credit: Media Wales

Two Ford Fiestas and a white BMW were also delivered to Hitchings and Hayward.

The court heard one of the Fords was stolen in Roath on the same day it had been bought by the owner.

The keys for the white BMW five series, worth £6,360, were taken from inside the victim's home.

Police raided the unit in Pontypridd on 22 June after receiving intelligence about where the stolen cars were being taken.

The defendants were arrested but made no comment.

At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, prosecutor Jac Brown said: "It was clear it was being used as a well-established chop shop with stolen vehicles taken there and stripped of parts.

"Such an operation was facilitating organised thefts of vehicles. It involved high-end vehicles and was operating on a commercial scale."

Defending Hitchings, barrister Harry Baker said the defendant had been described as an "amazing and supportive" husband and father, and said he had been using his time wisely whilst remanded in custody.

Georgina Buckley, defending Hayward, said he has a fiancée and two children who he provides practical and financial support to.

Both Hitchings and Hayward were sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Recorder Aidan Eardley said further investigations would be carried out under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

