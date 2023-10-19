A North Wales council leader who warned that Denbighshire Council "could face bankruptcy" has told ITV Cymru Wales he is determined "it will not come to that".

The local authority is facing a shortfall of between £20 million and £26 million for the next financial year and the cost may be pushed onto local residents with a possible council tax increase.

It went up by 3% this year.

Charges for services could also be introduced as the local authority tries to deal with high inflation and increased demand.

The fears were initially raised in a letter to councillors from Labour leader Jason McLellan.

He warned: “The main priority for cabinet at this point is to stop the council from going bankrupt, which has happened recently to other local authorities across the UK as they have been unable to balance their books.

“Latest forecasts predict pressures of £26m in 24/25, and there is no expectation that the 3% indicative settlement from Welsh Government will change. Before any increases in council tax, that would result in a gap of £20m.

“Due to the unprecedented scale of the problems we face, we are unable to follow a similar process to that which has been followed in previous years, when the requirement for savings was much less, even in the period of austerity.”

The local authority is looking at where savings can be made and the public in the county are currently being asked for their thoughts on reducing the library service.

A spokeswoman for Denbighshire County Council said: “Denbighshire County Council, like local authorities across Wales, is facing a series of continuing budget pressures due to rising costs and demand for services.

“It is estimated that delivering day-to-day services – including social services, waste collection and schools – will cost an extra £26m due to price increases, inflation, and pressure on demand.

“Despite an expected increase in funding of £5.6m (3%) by Welsh Government, this still leaves a funding gap of £20.4m.

"The council must find additional money through savings and efficiencies, charges for services, increases in council tax, or by reducing or cutting services.”

