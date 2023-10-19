A violent man punched his ex-partner in the face and kicked her on the ground just hours after being spared jail for other attacks on her.

Jonathan Weaver from Ebbw Vale had received a suspended sentence for threatening the woman with a hammer, spitting in her face, throwing a brick at a window of her home, breaking her car windscreen and punching off her wing mirror.Presiding Justice John Jones had sentenced Weaver on 6 October at Newport Magistrates' Court to a suspended sentence.

He suspended a 16-week prison term for 18 months so Weaver could take a "building better relationships" course.

The 33-year-old, who previously had convictions for violence against three former partners, was warned by Mr Jones.

He said: "You need to be absolutely clear how close you went to custody today."

The magistrate did not impose a restraining order because the victim had not requested one.According to court records, Weaver attacked the woman again "within hours" of being spared jail.

The court heard he was intoxicated when he punched her in the face and kicked her while she was on the ground. He also destroyed her mobile phone and her glasses.

Weaver, of Mount Pleasant Road, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating. This time the magistrates imposed an immediate 26-week jail term and ordered Weaver to pay £725 in compensation to the victim.In his previous sentencing, the court heard Weaver had a "history of more than a decade of violence towards women" and that his latest victim was "petrified" of him.

His 62 previous offences included attacks on two other ex-partners.

The latest victim had told police she had stayed in contact with Weaver "purely out of fear".

She added: "I am physically and mentally exhausted by this. When I first got with him I thought I could change his ways but obviously, that is not the case." In the previous hearing, Weaver had been under police bail conditions barring him from contacting the woman.

However, he ignored them as he turned up at her home in August and told her he loved her. His solicitor Lynda Rhead said in the previous sentencing: "The pre-sentence report says he is a risk to females. Jonathan knows that.

"The report is suggesting there may not be any remorse, but the best argument I can ever put forward to show remorse is guilty pleas.

"He straight away said to me: 'I'm pleading guilty.' But he said more to me than that. He realises his cocaine addiction had gotten out of control. He realises he has got to stop taking drugs."When Mr Jones suspended the sentence he told Weaver: "As acknowledged by your own solicitor, you are seen as a threat to women. Hopefully working with probation gets you off that path."

