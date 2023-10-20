A 100-year-old woman is "devastated" after having to move to another care home on the other side of town, along with 70 other residents.

Lillian 'Lil' Jones has been happy at Hollins Care Centre in Cimla, Neath Port Talbot but has been forced out this week and relocated elsewhere.Neath Port Talbot Council has confirmed it has terminated its contract with the care home "without cause" and has given 90 days notice for the venue to close and alternative living arrangements to be found for the residents.

Mrs Jones said: "They've been good to me here, they've been wonderful, I'll never forget it."

Carers and other staff members waved and cried as Lillian Jones left the care home. Credit: Media Wales

Lillian's daughter, Eira Young, said: "It's terrible, she doesn't want to go because the carers here are so lovely. She's 100 years old, she's 101 next month. She loves it here, this is her home."Yes, it might need a bit of a refurb and new carpets, but home with five-star facilities and different carers."Firstly, the council said they found her a place in Swansea - I said that's too far for me to come and visit, so she's going to Baglan now.

Some have called Hollins Care Centre, their home for several years and they feel that they are being "evicted". Credit: Media Wales

It is understood all 93 staff members at the care home are likely to be made redundant amid the closure.The announcement of the care home's impending closure came "completely out of the blue", one manager claimed.

Directors at the care home, operated by private care company Cherish Care Homes, said they were informed that Neath Port Talbot Council was shutting down the care home on Monday (Oct 16) and have 90 days to arrange for all the residents to move elsewhere.

Care home director Ben Jenkins said: "We've had people [council assessors etc] all over us the last 3 weeks." Credit: Wales Media

The first few residents moved out of their rooms this week, with others set to follow in the coming weeks and months.Care home director Ben Jenkins said: "On Monday morning, at about 11:30am, two ladies from the council arrived and hand-delivered a letter. It said the council was invoking Clause 14.1 of our contract which says it can close us down with 90 days notice without a cause.

"We were informed of an Escalating Concerns Notification and we've had people [council assessors etc] all over us the last three weeks, but we've not been told of anything significant that would lead to this closure."

Relatives of several residents said they did not support the decision to close the care home, with some adding that moving some residents has caused their loved ones mental distress and physical pain.

Some residents are unable to walk or move their bodies too much, so have had to be hoisted into wheelchairs and then pushed out of the building.

Mr Jenkins claimed: "One of our residents very nearly died in the ambulance [en-route to his new care home]. He didn't want to go but we were told he had to, and his oxygen saturation level went to 70 - it should always be in the 90s.

"The move to the other care home meant he nearly died."Resident Rita Riddell, 75, said: "I've been here since last November, the carers are fantastic. I don't want to move. I'm going to miss her [Sally, a carer] and she's going to miss me!

Resident Rita Riddell, 75, doesn't want to move, she's says "the carers are fantastic." Credit: Media Wales

"My husband also lives here, so the council are trying to find somewhere with places for both of us. I got the letter from the council on Monday telling me about the move - but I won't read it as it will upset me too much."

The council's letter to directors at Hollins Care Centre does not appear to give a clear reason for the decision to close the care home.

The 'Termination Notice' in the letter states that the council is exercising its right to "terminate the Agreement [contract with the care home and its owner, Cherish Care Homes] without cause by giving 90 days written notice".

It adds: "The Authority intends to utilise the period of notice to put in place alternative arrangements for the residents."

Relatives of several residents said they did not support the decision to close the care home. Credit: Media Wales

A document given to residents' families gives slightly more insight. In the document, the council wrote: "When the Council commissions placements at a Care Home regular reviews and information sharing takes place to ensure standards are met.

"The Council works closely with Care Homes, families and wider multi-agency staff members who visit any Care Home and wish to share information. When the Council becomes aware of concerns such as standards not being met, action is taken by the Council."Concerns in relation to standards can involve cleanliness of the home or needs of individual not being met to a high enough standard. The Council will work with a Care Home to address any identified area of concern and support them to improve.

"In relation to The Hollins, despite significant intervention on a number of occasions from the Council there continue to be concerns that the home is unable to maintain improvements. Therefore, the Council will no longer commission placements in the home."

Further information adds: "While the Council are not satisfied that care needs are being met on a long-term basis, the Council and Health Board are continuing to work closely with The Hollins and additional staff members have and will continue to be provided to the home to ensure the needs of your relative are met until a new Care Home is sourced. We will continue to monitor and review the situation closely."In a joint statement on behalf of Neath Port Talbot Council and Swansea Bay University Health Board, a spokesperson said: "The welfare and wellbeing of care home residents are of paramount importance to both Neath Port Talbot Council and Swansea Bay University Health Board."The council is ceasing its existing arrangement with the home in a managed way, and is working with the health board to relocate residents over the coming weeks and months.

"We understand the concerns and anxieties of residents and their families at this time, and our shared focus is on ensuring a smooth transition for residents into a new care home, working closely with them and their families."

