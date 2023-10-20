Police are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy suffered "life-changing injuries" following a crash in Newbridge.

The collision, which happened at around 8.20am on Old Pant Road on Wednesday, involved a moped.

The teenager remains in hospital in a stable condition, according to Gwent Police.

Officers from the force, as well as medics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service, went to the scene.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Old Pant Road, Newbridge at around 8.20am on Wednesday 18 October.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance Service. The collision involved one moped. The rider, a 16-year-old male was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or any motorists with dashcam footage on Old Pant Road between 8am and 8.20am on Wednesday to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...