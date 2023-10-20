Ryanair has confirmed that the number of flights from Cardiff will be halved this winter, in a move branded "concerning".

The Cardiff to Belfast flights that were introduced in the spring will not be running over the winter.

Ryanair said it's found that "most people are willing to travel to Bristol."

The budget airline says it's flying 50% fewer flights from Rhoose compared to its winter schedule last year, with flights to Belfast International ending on 5 November.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "The number of flights from Cardiff is 50% less than last year, but we have found that most people are willing to travel to Bristol.

"There is so much going on there and we are happy to be growing our base."

Emerald Airlines will still be running a five days a week service to Belfast City Airport from Cardiff under a deal with Aer Lingus. Credit: PA

The nine flights a week from Cardiff to Belfast began in the spring and could still return for the summer schedule but Ryanair said nothing has been finalised.

Flights from Cardiff to Dublin remain, but not to Malaga or Faro during the winter schedule. Ryanair confirmed that only half the flights that ran last winter from Cardiff will be running again this year.

Emerald Airlines will still be running a five days a week service to Northern Ireland’s other airport, Belfast City Airport, from Cardiff under a franchise deal with Aer Lingus.

Ryanair said: "As standard our Winter season starts at the end of October where we are now operating a smaller schedule to/from Cardiff however, we are still delighted to provide our Wales-based customers with our popular Dublin service from Cardiff four times a week."

Ryanair have announced significant investment in Bristol Airport with a new aircraft based there and additional routes. Credit: PA

Despite cuts to Cardiff, the budget airline has announced a significant investment in Bristol Airport.

It has announced two new routes to Porto and Venice and also more flights on another 10 routes to Alicante, Budapest, Lanzarote, Malaga, and Sofia.

A new aircraft, one of the newest in the fleet, will also be based at the airport for winter 23/24, bringing the total number of planes there to five. Ryanair says it means a $500m investment and will support more than 1,700 local jobs, including 30 new pilot and cabin crew jobs.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce more growth, investment and jobs for the South West.

"We plan our routes on demand and what people are interested in which is why we have included the two new routes to Porto and Venice. We have had a long and successful relationship with Bristol Airport and the terms are right for us to be able to operate as a low-cost airline."

Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Natasha Asghar MS said: “It is concerning that Ryanair are moving operations away from Cardiff Airport.

“With passenger numbers dwindling at Cardiff Airport and affordable airlines moving away, it is time the Welsh Government swallow their pride and sell the Airport back to the private sector, to a company with a vision and strategy.

“Labour have sunk £250 million into Cardiff Airport to keep it afloat, whilst not making it an attractive prospect for airlines to operate from. This is just another example in a long list of Labour’s pet projects wasting Welsh taxpayer’s money.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We're committed to maintaining an airport in Wales because of the benefits it brings to the Welsh economy and its local supply chain.”

