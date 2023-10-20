Storm Babet: Schools closed in Flintshire due to heavy rain and flooding in north Wales

  • Flooding around parts of north Wales including Northop, Mold and Old Colwyn

Many schools have been closed due to the heavy rain and expected flooding in north Wales as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK.

According to Flintshire Council's website, 48 schools are closed currently.

Natural Resources Wales has also issued several flood alerts, and a yellow weather warning is in place for the entire region.

Councils across north Wales are also keeping an eye on the weather, with some schools shut due to the adverse conditions affecting the UK.

Here is the list of schools reported closed across the region as per council's website (as of 12:50pm)

Flintshire:

  • Nercwys, St. Marys Nercwys Church in Wales

  • Alun School

  • Cilcain, Ysgol y Foel

  • Ysgol Maes Garmon

  • Nannerch V.C. Primary School

  • Broughton Primary School

  • Treuddyn, Ysgol Terrig

  • Mold, Ysgol Bryn Coch

  • Buckley, Westwood Community Primary School

  • Drury Primary School

  • Mold, Bryn Gwalia

  • Mold, Ysgol Gymraeg Glanrafon

  • Flint, St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

  • Caerwys, Ysgol yr Esgob CW Voluntary Aided School

  • Buckley, Elfed High School

  • Buckley, Southdown Primary School

  • Ysgol Maes Hyfryd

  • Shotton, St. Ethelwolds Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School

  • Bagillt, Ysgol Merllyn

  • Ysgol Treffynnon

  • Flint, Cornist Park School

  • Holywell, Ysgol Maes y Felin

  • Leeswood, Ysgol Derwenfa

  • Connahs Quay, Ysgol Cae'r Nant

  • Bryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)

  • Gwernaffield, Ysgol y Waun

  • Holywell, St Winefrides Catholic Primary School

  • Mynydd Isa, Ysgol Mynydd Isa

  • Holywell, Ysgol Gwenffrwd

  • Gwernymynydd C.P. School

  • Carmel, Ysgol Bro Carmel

  • Shotton, Ysgol Ty Ffynnon

  • Sealand C.P. School

  • Mostyn, Ysgol Bryn Pennant

  • Queensferry Primary School

  • Gronant, Ysgol Gronant

  • Trelogan, Ysgol Trelogan

  • Saltney, Wood Memorial C.P. School

Wrexham:

All schools reported open

Denbighshire:

  • Christ the Word Catholic School

  • Ysgol Emmanuel

Conwy:

  • Ysgol Talhaiarn

Gwynedd:

All schools reported open

Anglesey:

All schools reported open

North Wales Police have issued a warning on social media for drivers to be cautious on roads due to flooding.

It said: "Flooding is affecting several roads across the region - in particular Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham."Weather warnings are in place across North Wales until tomorrow morning. "If you are travelling please stay safe - our officers, staff and volunteers are working closely with partner agencies to respond to incidents."We are experiencing a high number of calls, please be patient and only use the 999 line in an emergency."

The weather has also affected trains including all lines between Chester and Crewe, Wrexham Central and Bidston, and Hooton and both Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Also, some lines are now blocked between Crewe and Shrewsbury due to flooding.

