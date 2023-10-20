Storm Babet: Schools closed in Flintshire due to heavy rain and flooding in north Wales
Flooding around parts of north Wales including Northop, Mold and Old Colwyn
Many schools have been closed due to the heavy rain and expected flooding in north Wales as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK.
According to Flintshire Council's website, 48 schools are closed currently.
Natural Resources Wales has also issued several flood alerts, and a yellow weather warning is in place for the entire region.
Councils across north Wales are also keeping an eye on the weather, with some schools shut due to the adverse conditions affecting the UK.
Here is the list of schools reported closed across the region as per council's website (as of 12:50pm)
Flintshire:
Nercwys, St. Marys Nercwys Church in Wales
Alun School
Cilcain, Ysgol y Foel
Ysgol Maes Garmon
Nannerch V.C. Primary School
Broughton Primary School
Treuddyn, Ysgol Terrig
Mold, Ysgol Bryn Coch
Buckley, Westwood Community Primary School
Drury Primary School
Mold, Bryn Gwalia
Mold, Ysgol Gymraeg Glanrafon
Flint, St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School
Caerwys, Ysgol yr Esgob CW Voluntary Aided School
Buckley, Elfed High School
Buckley, Southdown Primary School
Ysgol Maes Hyfryd
Shotton, St. Ethelwolds Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
Bagillt, Ysgol Merllyn
Ysgol Treffynnon
Flint, Cornist Park School
Holywell, Ysgol Maes y Felin
Leeswood, Ysgol Derwenfa
Connahs Quay, Ysgol Cae'r Nant
Bryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)
Gwernaffield, Ysgol y Waun
Holywell, St Winefrides Catholic Primary School
Mynydd Isa, Ysgol Mynydd Isa
Holywell, Ysgol Gwenffrwd
Gwernymynydd C.P. School
Carmel, Ysgol Bro Carmel
Shotton, Ysgol Ty Ffynnon
Sealand C.P. School
Mostyn, Ysgol Bryn Pennant
Queensferry Primary School
Gronant, Ysgol Gronant
Trelogan, Ysgol Trelogan
Saltney, Wood Memorial C.P. School
Wrexham:
All schools reported open
Denbighshire:
Christ the Word Catholic School
Ysgol Emmanuel
Conwy:
Ysgol Talhaiarn
Gwynedd:
All schools reported open
Anglesey:
All schools reported open
North Wales Police have issued a warning on social media for drivers to be cautious on roads due to flooding.
It said: "Flooding is affecting several roads across the region - in particular Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham."Weather warnings are in place across North Wales until tomorrow morning. "If you are travelling please stay safe - our officers, staff and volunteers are working closely with partner agencies to respond to incidents."We are experiencing a high number of calls, please be patient and only use the 999 line in an emergency."
The weather has also affected trains including all lines between Chester and Crewe, Wrexham Central and Bidston, and Hooton and both Chester and Ellesmere Port.
Also, some lines are now blocked between Crewe and Shrewsbury due to flooding.
