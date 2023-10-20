Play Brightcove video

Flooding around parts of north Wales including Northop, Mold and Old Colwyn

Many schools have been closed due to the heavy rain and expected flooding in north Wales as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK.

According to Flintshire Council's website, 48 schools are closed currently.

Natural Resources Wales has also issued several flood alerts, and a yellow weather warning is in place for the entire region.

Councils across north Wales are also keeping an eye on the weather, with some schools shut due to the adverse conditions affecting the UK.

Here is the list of schools reported closed across the region as per council's website (as of 12:50pm)

Flintshire:

Nercwys, St. Marys Nercwys Church in Wales

Alun School

Cilcain, Ysgol y Foel

Ysgol Maes Garmon

Nannerch V.C. Primary School

Broughton Primary School

Treuddyn, Ysgol Terrig

Mold, Ysgol Bryn Coch

Buckley, Westwood Community Primary School

Drury Primary School

Mold, Bryn Gwalia

Mold, Ysgol Gymraeg Glanrafon

Flint, St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Caerwys, Ysgol yr Esgob CW Voluntary Aided School

Buckley, Elfed High School

Buckley, Southdown Primary School

Ysgol Maes Hyfryd

Shotton, St. Ethelwolds Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School

Bagillt, Ysgol Merllyn

Ysgol Treffynnon

Flint, Cornist Park School

Holywell, Ysgol Maes y Felin

Leeswood, Ysgol Derwenfa

Connahs Quay, Ysgol Cae'r Nant

Bryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)

Gwernaffield, Ysgol y Waun

Holywell, St Winefrides Catholic Primary School

Mynydd Isa, Ysgol Mynydd Isa

Holywell, Ysgol Gwenffrwd

Gwernymynydd C.P. School

Carmel, Ysgol Bro Carmel

Shotton, Ysgol Ty Ffynnon

Sealand C.P. School

Mostyn, Ysgol Bryn Pennant

Queensferry Primary School

Gronant, Ysgol Gronant

Trelogan, Ysgol Trelogan

Saltney, Wood Memorial C.P. School

Wrexham:

All schools reported open

Denbighshire:

Christ the Word Catholic School

Ysgol Emmanuel

Conwy:

Ysgol Talhaiarn

Gwynedd:

All schools reported open

Anglesey:

All schools reported open

North Wales Police have issued a warning on social media for drivers to be cautious on roads due to flooding.

It said: "Flooding is affecting several roads across the region - in particular Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham."Weather warnings are in place across North Wales until tomorrow morning. "If you are travelling please stay safe - our officers, staff and volunteers are working closely with partner agencies to respond to incidents."We are experiencing a high number of calls, please be patient and only use the 999 line in an emergency."

The weather has also affected trains including all lines between Chester and Crewe, Wrexham Central and Bidston, and Hooton and both Chester and Ellesmere Port.

Also, some lines are now blocked between Crewe and Shrewsbury due to flooding.

