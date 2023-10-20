North east Wales will be covered by an amber weather warning from midday on Friday as Storm Babet continues to pound the UK.

The warning for heavy rain has been brought in by the Met Office, and will last until 6am on Saturday.

Flintshire and Wrexham are among the areas to face the Met Office warning.

An amber weather warning is the second-most severe alert after red.

The Met Office has warned people in the area: "Persistent heavy rain brings the likelihood of some flooding and disruption."

There is a warning fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, "causing danger to life", while homes and businesses could be flooded.

There is also a "possibility" of some communities being cut off by flooded roads.

The rest of north Wales is also covered by a yellow weather warning from early on Friday until early on Saturday.

Less severe than an amber warning, it will remain in place until 6am on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned travel disruption is possible, with the adverse conditions leading to difficult driving conditions and "some road closures".

