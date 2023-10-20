Cardiff: Student nurse took her own life due to mental health condition, coroner rules
A coroner has ruled that a student nurse from Cardiff took her own life because of her mental health condition.
Bronwen Morgan had criticised mental health services before she died but the coroner ruled her treatment and care was not a factor in her death.
An inquest heard how the 26-year-old student nurse in Cardiff was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder back in 2019.
After multiple attempts to end her life, on Thursday 27 August 2020, just four days before her birthday, she took herself into a hotel in Cardiff where she took her own life by using a toxic substance that she bought online from Ukraine.
Police traced her phone to a Premier Inn hotel in Pentwyn, where she was found unresponsive with a letter beside her.
The letter highlighted frustration with her care and treatment plan.
The final day of the inquest into her death began at Pontypridd Coroner's Court on Friday 20 October.
The Coroner said that "Bronwen died from suicide and her self-harm was a deliberate cause of her death."
He also added that it was "not as a result of the treatment and care she received from the health board" but instead it was "due to her mental health condition."
The inquest heard that "all the decisions made by the health board were appropriate and no misdiagnosis contributed to her death."
The coroner spoke about the access to the toxic substance used by Bronwen.
Next week the coroner will work with authorities to look into how this substance "can be stopped from being accessed and bought online".
The coroner ended the inquest by offering "condolences to Bronwen's parents and her wider family."
Last year, speaking to ITV News, Bronwen's parents, Haydn and Jayne Morgan, described their daughter as a "beautiful, warm and kind hearted person" and the "most organised, on the ball, caring, compassionate, dedicated and generous daughter".
Haydn said on several occasions, he and Jayne pleaded with the mental health services in their local health board for help, as they feared they could not keep Bronwen safe.
Bronwen had made previous attempts to take her own life, but her parents say it was the letter she wrote just days before her death that was the catalyst to not allow her death to be another statistic.
