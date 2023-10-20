Storm Babet has led to travel chaos in Wales with some trains cancelled and passengers being advised not to travel.

Parts of the M4 had been blocked due to flooding and all mainline services in south Wales were cancelled or delayed on Friday morning.

Flooding in the Wootton Bassett area forced Great Western Railway to cancel or delay all services into or out of South Wales.

Transport for Wales asked people not to travel on their services unless absolutely necessary because of disruption.

On Friday afternoon, a collision on the M4 eastbound near the J45 A4067 in Ynysforgan, Swansea caused queues, while the M4 Westbound exit slip road was partially blocked due to flooding at Caerleon.

There was heavy congestion due to poor weather on the A55 in north Wales and many impassable roads in Flintshire.

Traffic Wales urged motorists to take extra care.

