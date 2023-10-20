A popular wedding venue in the Rhondda Cynon Taf has gone into administration leaving couples scrambling for last-minute locations.

The Miskin Manor Hotel in Pontyclun announced its closure on Friday 20 October because of "cashflow pressures".

A statement shared on the hotel's social media apologised for staff having to cancel a number of events at very short notice.

One wedding due to be held on Saturday was cancelled on Thursday evening, leaving the couple searching for a new venue with one day to go. Credit: Google Maps

The hotel apologised for the distress caused by "unavoidable" cancellations and said they would be in touch with all customers who had bookings.

It is understood that one wedding due to be held on Saturday was cancelled on Thursday evening, leaving the couple searching for a new venue with just one day to go.

Gareth Harris and Diana Frangou of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed Joint Administrators of RCA Hotels Limited, trading as Miskin Manor Hotel, on 19 October 2023.

RSM UK restructuring partner and Joint Administrator, Diana Frangou said: "Due to cashflow pressures, the directors took the hard decision to place the company into administration."

She added that certain difficulties at the hotel led to "unavoidable cancellations" of some key events at the venue in the very short term.

Ms Frangou apologised for the distress caused and said they are looking to resolve this as soon as possible to start trading again.

Heritage Park Hotel in Pontypridd is 10 miles away from Miskin Manor and posted a message of support on their social media. Credit: Google Maps

A number of local businesses have offered their support to anyone affected by cancellations.

Heritage Park Hotel in Pontypridd is 10 miles away from Miskin Manor and posted a message of support on its social media.

It said: "We are so sorry to hear the news of Miskin Manor going into administration, we understand this is a hugely stressful situation for brides and grooms involved but we would like to offer our support and assist with any last minute wedding & event bookings for 2023/24."

A wedding venue in Cardiff also offered its support to those impacted by the Miskin Manor cancellation.

Canada Lodge and Lake posted: "We at Canada Lodge and Lake are saddened to hear of Miskin Manor going into administration and we sympathise with all the couples and staff affected by the closure.

"We understand how incredibly stressful and upsetting this situation will be. Our dedicated staff are on hand to offer any support and assistance for those looking to rebook weddings in the area at short notice.

