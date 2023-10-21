A 'danger to life' flood warning has been issued for villages on the banks of two river as severe Storm Babet continues to hit Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued the severe warning for Llandrinio in Powys where the Severn and Vyrnwy rivers meet.

Storm Babet has already caused flooding on Friday in parts of mid and north Wales.

Natural Resources Wales posted on X (formerly Twitter): "A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Severn at Llandrinio, near Welshpool.

"We urge people to take warnings seriously and make arrangements to be safe. Avoid travelling where possible and do not drive or walk through flood waters."

Earlier on Saturday, the River Alyn, near the Alyn pub in Wrexham, burst its banks and police and firefighters were called to help residents.

Officers urged people to avoid the area surrounding Manor Lane in Rossett.

North Wales Police posted a warning on social media, saying: "The River Alyn has burst its banks on Manor Lane, Rossett.

"Police and Fire will be assisting residents and road closures will be imminent. Please avoid the area. Stay safe."

As per Natural Resources Wales, 19 flood alerts are still in place and the threat to properties and businesses in the affected area still remains.

The alerts run from the River Dee in the north to the Mawddach catchment in south Gwynedd.

A clear up operation is expected to begin after residents were evacuated in Llandudno.

The River Alyn, near the Alyn pub in Wrexham had burst its banks due to the extreme weather conditions. Credit: Media Wales

There were similar washouts in parts of north Wales such as Wrexham and Flintshire which are now under an amber warning.

The rains had caused heavy disruption on Friday 20 October, with flooding on the A55 and other major and minor roads.

The entire region was under a yellow alert with some parts, particularly Eryri (Snowdonia), receiving more than 100mm of rain.

Train operators around the UK have advised customers not to travel on Saturday 21 October, due to widespread disruption following Storm Babet.

Avanti West Coast also said its services are also severely disrupted and it has asked customers to not travel between Crewe and north Wales and that people should only travel between Preston and Glasgow or Edinburgh if absolutely necessary.

