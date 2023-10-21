ITV Wales reporter- Hannah Thomas went to Brynmawr to see how people are celebrating a "trailblazer" in the rugby world.

A statue of a forgotten legend was unveiled in Wales to remember his contribution to rugby.

The statue was unveiled on Saturday 21 October in Brynmawr, in memory of Roy Francis - a black Welsh rugby league legend who went North but was overlooked and forgotten about back home in Wales.

Roy Francis' son Geoff Francis was also present at the occasion.

Welsh former rugby player Jonathan Davies revealed his statue in Brynmawr.

Geoff Francis was "chuffed" to see his father's statue

Remembering his father, Geoff said: "It has been 75 years since I was last in Brynmawr.

"He was just my father but I do feel very chuffed about it actually that father has got a statue that's twice the size that he actually was in a prominent position in his hometown."

Roy Francis was born in Brynmawr in South Wales in 1919 and lived in the Tiger Bay area near Cardiff.

Roy Francis played Rugby Union for Wales before heading north to play Rugby league.

Initially he played rugby union for Brynmawr RFC before becoming one of the first Black rugby league players when he joined Wigan as a seventeen-year-old on 14 November 1936.

Jonathan Davies called Roy Francis an "absolute legend".

Calling him a "trailblazer", rugby legend Jonathan Davies said: "He was an absolute legend.

"He was just a trailblazer and he was the first black person to play for Great Britain and then the first ever black professional coach. To do that is a phenomenal achievement."

A Welsh male choir also greeted those who came to celebrate the achievements of Roy Francis.

