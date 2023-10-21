Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' reporter Rob Osborne tried to find out Owen's secret to longevity

He's probably Wales' best-known centenarian, but at 104 Owen Filer said "he won't reveal the secret of a long life".

The former military policeman was joking as he celebrated his birthday at home in Cwmbran.

He found fame in Wales and worldwide after he stopped an ITV news crew in Newport revealing he was 100, but they didn't believe him.

Since then he has used his experience of a long-life show share messages of hope during the pandemic and his memories of the Queen.

He was born when David Lloyd George was Prime Minister and George V was king. Since then, he has seen 21 other occupants of Number 10 and four other monarchs.

It's thought Owen could be the last military policeman who fought in the Second World War, so to mark his birthday he was taken to Wiltshire to meet serving officers - an experience he called "very special".

Owen pictured with his wife and four children. Credit: Owen Filer

As a former military policeman, he was taken to Wiltshire to meet current military police officers.

When asked about his experience Owen said: "It was very special. To meet them all again it was very special. They were great people and I enjoyed every minute of it and I talked a lot."

Having lived through 22 Prime ministers and five Kings and a Queen, he added: "Well a lot of people have asked me this and all I say is I can't tell you because it's a secret."

