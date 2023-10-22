A road has been closed in both directions following a 'serious crash' in Treherbert.

Police have confirmed the road is likely to be closed for some time and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

In a statement, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: "We are at the scene of a serious collision on the Rhigos Road, Treherbert.

"The road is currently closed in both directions between Treherbert and Hirwaun. It is expected to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in the area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...